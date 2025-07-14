Payment of UAH 50 thousand for the birth of a child and the “eNursery” program — the Cabinet of Ministers has prepared a new draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law on family assistance before and after the birth of a child.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The document provides for an increase in the lump sum payment after the birth of a child to UAH 50 thousand instead of UAH 10.3 thousand. It is also proposed to increase payments to mothers without professional experience to UAH 7 thousand per month.

The bill also provides for monthly payments to one of the parents or guardians as assistance for caring for a child up to one year old. The amount of payments will be determined separately.

The head of government spoke about plans to implement the "eNursery" program. Under the project, after the child reaches one year of age, parents will have a choice: return to work or raise the child until the age of three.

"If they choose the first option, the state will pay UAH 8 thousand monthly. If they choose the second option, the mother or father will continue to pay a single social contribution until the baby is three years old," says Denys Shmyhal.

They want to keep the "Baby Package" in two versions: assistance or monetary compensation in the amount of more than UAH 7.5 thousand. Another innovation is the "Schoolchild Package", which is UAH 5 thousand for each first-grader to buy everything necessary for school.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine added that the Ministry of Social Policy will provide detailed information about all the updates and how they can be used.

