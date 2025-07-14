Law enforcement officers detained two GRU agents — they are suspected of attempted terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Poltava

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Poltava and Dnipro. Law enforcement officers detained two female agents of Russian military intelligence who were preparing to blow up judges and volunteers in frontline cities.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The investigation found that the orders of the Russian special services were carried out by two women from Poltava who already had criminal records for drug trafficking and theft. They were recruited through Telegram channels, where the women were looking for "easy money" after being released from prison.

The contestants were tasked with eliminating representatives of the judging panels and well-known volunteers using homemade bombs.

To prepare the attacks, the agents split up: one remained in Poltava, where she began spying on the places of work and residence of potential targets, while the other left for the Dnipro with a similar purpose.

Upon arrival in Dnipro, one of the agents received the coordinates of a bomb hidden in the trunk of a scooter from the curator. She then parked the bombed vehicle near the car of a local judge, which the occupiers planned to blow up remotely.

To track the officialʼs arrival at the planned terrorist attack site, the agent set up a phone camera opposite the location, which Russian intelligence officers had access to. It was at this moment that she was detained by the SBU officers. At the same time, her accomplice was detained in Poltava.

SBU found out that before carrying out the main tasks, the suspects carried out a "test" — they set fire to a Ukrainian soldierʼs car.

The women were charged with several criminal offenses:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

h 2 Art. 15, ch. 2 Art. 258 (attempted terrorist attack);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The suspects are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

