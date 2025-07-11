In “Rezerve+” you can now pay a fine for untimely clarification of personal data

A new service has appeared in the "Reserve+" application — payment of fines. Now, military conscripts can pay a fine for failure to clarify data by July 16, 2024 online with a 50% discount, without queues and papers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

In the first version of the service, only the payment of a fine for untimely updating personal data will be available. Fines for other violations of military registration in "Reserve+" will be available to pay later.

How to pay a fine online:

update "Reserve+" to the latest version and log in to the application;

go to the “Online Fines” section, submit an application for recognition of the violation and receive a decision from the TRC within three days;

within three days; After that, the application opens the opportunity to pay a fine of 8,500 UAH (50% of the full amount). As a result, the violation and the red tape are automatically removed.

The fine must be paid within 20 days of receiving the decision in “Reserve+”. If you do not do this on time, you will have to pay the full amount — UAH 17 thousand. In case of failure to pay within 40 days of receiving the decision of the TRC in the application, the fine doubles to UAH 34 thousand, and the case is transferred to the enforcement service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.