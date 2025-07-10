Zelensky: Germany is ready to pay for two Patriot systems for Ukraine

Berlin is ready to pay for two American Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference on July 10.

According to him, an agreement was also reached with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre — the country is ready to purchase another Patriot system for Kyiv.

The head of state assessed the dialogue with the President of the United States Donald Trump on this issue as positive. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, when these issues are resolved, there will be no threat from ballistic missiles.

"When we receive a clear answer from the manufacturer and various possible partners in the US regarding the timing and cost, other European partners will join in. This is exactly how the financing scheme for American Patriot systems looks now," the president explained.

Patriot for Ukraine

Back on April 10, Zelensky said that Ukraine had handed over to the US a large list of weapons that it was ready to purchase. In particular, it was about the transfer of no less than 10 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. At a briefing on April 17, Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to buy at least 10 Patriot complexes from the US, and Trump promised that the US would work on this. Since then, there have been no significant developments on this issue.

On June 25, the US President, answering a Ukrainian journalistʼs question about the supply of Patriots to Ukraine, said: "I want us to be able to provide them."

"They want to get Patriot air defense missiles, and weʼll see if we can make some of them available. We need them too. Weʼve supplied them to Israel. And theyʼre very effective — 100%. Of course, they [the Ukrainians] want them too. I can see that youʼre very upset about that. I want us to be able to provide them," Trump said.

Axios wrote on July 8 that during his last phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump promised him to immediately send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles and help find other ways to supply weapons.

The next day, July 9, two officials told The Wall Street Journal anonymously that Trump was considering sending another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine after recently promising to bolster Kyivʼs defenses against Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, officials are exploring the possibility of involving other countries in supplying Patriot batteries to Kyiv. Axios also reported that Trump has offered Germany the opportunity to sell one of its existing Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

