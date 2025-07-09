The Russian army launched over 700 drones and 13 missiles over Ukraine at night. Where was the enemy aiming?

On the night of July 9, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 728 drones and 13 missiles from the directions of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, the Engels districts of the Saratov region, and the airspace of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched seven Kh-101/”Iskander-K” cruise missiles and six “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

The main direction of the strike was Volyn, the city of Lutsk. As of 08:30, the air defense had shot down 718 enemy air attack vehicles, of which 303 were eliminated by fire, and another 415 were lost in location.

In particular, 296 enemy drones were shot down by fire, 415 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. All seven Kh-101/”Iskander-K” cruise missiles were also shot down. There were hits in four places, and debris was recorded in 14 locations.

