Free HPV vaccination will be available in Ukraine from 2026. Who will be able to benefit?

From January 1, 2026, free vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) will be available in Ukraine for the first time for girls aged 12–13. This is how Ukraine harmonizes the Preventive Vaccination Calendar with international approaches.

This is reported by the Ministry of Health.

Preventive HPV vaccination is important because it helps reduce the risk of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. Vaccination is recommended before sexual activity begins, as this is when it is most effective—before a person can become infected with HPV.

Currently, the Medical Procurement of Ukraine has signed a contract for the purchase of a 9-valent vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV) — this vaccine is effective against the 9 most common types of HPV, seven of which are highly oncogenic.

The vaccines were purchased under a managed access mechanism, which allowed for the drugs to be obtained at a favorable price through direct negotiations with the manufacturer. The first deliveries are expected in late 2025.

"This is an important step for the public health system. According to WHO, two highly oncogenic types of the virus — 16 and 18 — cause approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases. The 9-valent vaccine protects against the 9 most common types of HPV, 7 of which are highly oncogenic," the Ministry of Health says.

According to WHO, free one-time HPV vaccination for girls is provided in 75 countries. In total, 149 countries have already included the HPV vaccine in their national immunization programs.

