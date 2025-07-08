Zelensky imposed sanctions against 5 Chinese companies

President Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on sanctions against five companies registered in China.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Sanctions were imposed on Central Asia Silk Road International Trade, Suzhou Yikeda Intelligent Technology, Shenzhen Royo Technology, Shenzhen Jinduobang Technology, and Ningbo BLIN Machinery.

During the attack on Kyiv on July 4, the Russians launched drones that contained Chinese components from Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing.

