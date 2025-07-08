Germany says China used laser to attack its plane

Germany reported a laser attack by the Chinese military on a German aircraft participating in the EU maritime operation ASPIDES in the Red Sea.
This is stated in a statement by the German Foreign Ministry in X.
"The threat to German personnel and the disruption of the operation are completely unacceptable. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today," the department stressed.
The ministry did not specify when the incident occurred and what its consequences were.
The ASPIDES mission is an EU military mission to maintain maritime security and protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.
