The former Defense Ministry official and former heads of defense companies suspected of causing UAH 90 million in losses to the state

A former Defense Ministry official and former heads of a defense enterprise are suspected of supplying unsuitable missile systems, which caused the state to suffer losses of UAH 90 million.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is leading an investigation into the supply of defective anti-tank missile systems worth over 90 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

During the investigation, it became clear that the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense and two former heads of a defense enterprise were involved in the crime.

SBU noted that the official concluded a state contract for the supply of anti-tank weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022-2023, under which the Kyiv defense company was to supply ATGMs. However, instead of modern weapons, the contractors handed over unsuitable anti-tank installations, and the received budget money was taken into the shadows.

Investigators from the Main Investigation Department of SBU informed them of suspicion of embezzlement of property, abuse of official position, and official forgery.

