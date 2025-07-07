At least 82 people have died in massive flooding in Texas, with more rain expected there

In the US state of Texas, the death toll from flash floods that struck on July 54 has risen to 82, including 28 children. Rescuers are continuing to search for ten missing girls from Camp Mystic and one counselor.

This is reported by CNN.

A total of 41 people are missing. Texas National Guard members are using remote-controlled military drones to search for the missing. Airborne rescue teams in Texas are working around the clock.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is warning that flooding could recur in some counties over the next few days — heavy rains are expected.

Local officials are to conduct a full review of the events and notification systems after questions about how warnings and evacuation instructions worked. The National Weather Service warned of deadly flooding along the river as early as the morning of July 4, but it is unclear how many people actually received the messages and whether staffing shortages at the weather service prevented the warnings from being quickly disseminated.

US President Donald Trump said that staff cuts at the National Weather Service had no impact on the tragedy caused by flash flooding in Texas.

"It was a serious situation, but it was the result of Bidenʼs preparation... Although I wouldnʼt directly blame him," Trump said, returning from his golf club in New Jersey.

When asked whether it was necessary to rehire meteorologists who were laid off during the cuts during his term, Trump replied that there was no need.

