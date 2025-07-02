Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme in the defense sector that caused losses to the state of UAH 33 million

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over 33 million hryvnias due to abuse in the field of defense sector public procurement.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Prosecutors and investigators found that in March 2022, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with a private company for the supply of large-caliber rifles worth more than 363 million hryvnias.

However, the company did not deliver all the rifles. As confirmed by the forensic economic examination, the losses to the state amount to 33.413 million hryvnias.

A former Defense Ministry official and a company manager were reported on suspicion of obstructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, embezzlement of property, and abuse of office. The suspectsʼ names were not released.

Meanwhile, a technical examination of the rifles themselves is underway. It will be followed by additional forensic examinations — commodity and economic.

