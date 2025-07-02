Petition to decriminalize porn has collected the required number of signatures

A petition calling for the decriminalization of adult content production has garnered the 25 000 signatures needed for consideration by the president in less than a week.

This is stated on the presidentʼs website.

The petition was written by OnlyFans model Svitlana Dvornikova. She complains that she has paid UAH 40 million in taxes on her activities over five years, and now a criminal case has been opened against her under Article 301 of the Criminal Code.

She called on the president to publicly support Bill No. 12191. The document provides for the decriminalization of porn, and instead proposes to establish tougher penalties for its distribution among children and involving children in the production of such content.

“Why does the state prosecute for an activity that has no victims? My work is a voluntary exchange between adults who know what they want. All participants are adults, all acting of their own free will. Where is the crime here? Who is the victim? Why is Article 301 effectively a bribe-making machine?” the petition reads.

