Battalion commander detained in the Odesa region, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 100 million

Law enforcement officers detained the command of a battalion in the Odesa region, which is suspected of embezzling almost 100 million hryvnias.

SBU reported this.

SBU and the police have dismantled three schemes for embezzling defense funds in the Odesa region. The perpetrators were selling "armor from conscription", fake certificates of combatants, and fuel. This caused losses to the Ukrainian budget of almost 100 million hryvnia.

According to the case materials, the organizer of the transactions is the former commander of a separate battalion stationed in the region. He involved four subordinates, including two of his deputies, in the crimes.

In one scheme, they fictitiously enlisted local businessmen and acquaintances to serve in their military unit. The cost of such "services" to avoid conscription was up to $5 000.

In fact, such "mobilized" people did not even appear on the territory of the regime facility, and in exchange for this, their salaries were transferred to the battalion commandʼs bank cards every month.

The officials also traded in fake UBD certificates and illegally sold fuel intended for military equipment.

Law enforcement officers detained all those involved. During the searches, they seized phones and bank cards containing evidence of the transactions.

Currently, the former battalion commander and current deputy battalion commander, deputy battalion commander for the rear, head of the fuel and lubricants warehouse, and company commander have been reported under suspicion under several articles:

Part 4, 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement of property through abuse of official position, committed by an organized group);

Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The suspects are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

