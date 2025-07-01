Denmark to draft women into military service through lottery

A law that obliges women to serve in the military on an equal basis with men will come into effect in Denmark on July 1, 2025. Initially, volunteers will be recruited into the army, and the remaining participants will be formed through a lottery.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish Armed Forces and the BBC.

Women and men who turn 18 after July 1, 2025, must register to be evaluated for potential military service.

Along with the introduction of equal conditions for men and women in military service, Denmark is gradually changing the structure of conscription itself. Starting in 2026, the term of service will be extended to 11 months.

The first five months will be spent on advanced basic training to provide basic military skills. The next six months are for practical service — conscripts will perform specific tasks in the ground forces, navy, air force or special operations command.

In 2024, about 4 700 Danes completed short-term military service, 24% of whom were female volunteers. Denmark expects this number to rise to 6 500 each year by 2033 thanks to new conscription rules. The government plans to increase defense spending by 40.5 billion kroner (about $5.9 billion) over the next five years to meet NATO requirements.

Currently, Denmarkʼs regular army has about 9 000 soldiers.

Denmark has become the third country in Europe to call up women for military service. The first was Norway, which introduced the reform in 2015. Sweden has reinstated conscription in 2017, extending it to women.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.