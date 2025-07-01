The mayor of Dnipro accused the Ministry of Internal Affairs of covering up the threat from the suspect in the Farion murder

The Ministry of Internal Affairs responded to the appeals and statements of the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov, who accused law enforcement officers of not reporting the existence of a file on him in the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion and not warning about the possible threat.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that law enforcement officers did not reveal any signs of preparation for crimes against Filatov. His statements were called unacceptable due to the use of sensitive topics for manipulation, provocations and their own political goals.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explains that at the time of the first briefing on the detention of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion, which took place in July 2024, the name of Boris Filatov did not appear in the materials of the criminal proceedings.

During further investigation, when the suspectʼs actions on the Internet were analyzed in more detail, it turned out that he was searching for the name of Boris Filatov in search engines.

However, during further processing of this information, law enforcement officers did not find any signs of preparation for crimes against the mayor of Dnipro. The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that there are no materials indicating a real threat to his life or health.

What preceded this?

A few days before, on June 27, Borys Filatov appealed to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. From the publications in the media, made during the next meeting on the extension of the preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, it became known that he had a dossier on a number of people. Filatov was among them. At that time, the mayor of Dnipro wrote that it was “a certain list of citizens of Ukraine who were subject to physical destruction”.

In a post on July 1, Filatov repeated his appeal to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and recalled that at one of the first briefings in the Farion murder case, the latter said that while leaving Lviv, the suspect may have been preparing the next action — in particular, he was looking for information about meetings of regional councils, etc. Then Ihor Klymenko noted: "The next person he looked at was Maks Buzhansky."

"I am surprised by the fact that you chose to publicly warn only one potential victim. However, neither I nor Serhiy Sternenko, on whom the suspect in the Farion murder also had a file, heard a single word about this from you and your subordinates. Not even privately — although the reasons were the same," Filatov wrote.

Filatov also stated that on March 13, three unknown individuals in DTEK uniforms in a car with fake license plates illegally installed a surveillance camera near his official office. He lives with his family nearby. According to the mayor of Dnipro, he reported the incident to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but received no response.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.