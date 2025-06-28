Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets dies

Ukrainian writer and dissident movement member Ihor Kalynets has died at the age of 85.

The poetʼs death was confirmed by his daughter Dzvinka Kalynets-Mamchur and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy. The cause was not given.

Igor Kalynets. Ігор Калинець / Facebook

Ihor Kalynets was born on July 9, 1939 in the city of Khodoriv (Lviv region). In 1956-1961, he studied at the Philological Faculty of Lviv University. After graduating, he worked at the Lviv Regional State Archives, where he spent more than ten years — from 1961 to 1972.

In 1972, the Soviet authorities sentenced the poet to six years in a strict regime prison and three years in exile for participating in the dissident movement. The writer served his sentence in Perm concentration camps along with Ivan Svitlychny, Vasyl Stus, and Mykola Horbal.

In 1992, Kalynets became a laureate of the Shevchenko Prize and the Vasyl Stus Prize. In 2022, Ihor Kalynets received the title of "Peopleʼs Poet of Ukraine". Among his significant collections are "Summing Up Silence", "The Coronation of a Scarecrow", "The Word Continues", and "The Thorn Color of Love".

