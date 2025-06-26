The assistant of the MP is suspected of embezzling over UAH 27 million worth of aircraft tires for the Logistics Forces of the AFU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) jointly reported suspicions to the assistant of a sitting MP and the owner of a private company. The case concerns the illegal appropriation of over 27 million hryvnias from the Ministry of Defense.

This is reported by NABU.

According to the investigation, the heads of two structural units of the Central Directorate for Aviation and Air Defense Armament of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used their official positions to promote the victory of a specific company in tenders for the purchase of aviation components.

At the request of officials, the commission considered the proposals of previously determined participants — this imitated a competition, NABU says. Instead, the more advantageous proposals of another participant were either distorted or ignored. The interests of the "necessary" company were lobbied by an assistant to the MP of Ukraine, and when the company won the tender, the person involved secured payment from the Ministry of Defense for the concluded contracts.

The owner of the company, using a controlled company registered in the European Union, purchased tires for military aviation directly from manufacturers. Then sold them through the company at prices that were 2-3 times inflated. As a result, the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine overpaid 27.3 million hryvnias for the products. These funds were appropriated by the participants in the transaction, law enforcement officials say.

The actions of the owner of the private company were classified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the assistant of the MP — under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Two more defendants, a current and a former employee of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were notified of the suspicion in November 2024.

