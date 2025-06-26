Australia imposes new sanctions against Russia

Australia has expanded its sanctions list against Russia, adding 37 individuals and seven legal entities to it.

This is stated on the website of the Australian Foreign Ministry.

In particular, members of the board of directors of “Sovcomflot”, “Gazprom Neft”, “Gazprombank”, as well as the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the general director of “RusHydro” Viktor Khmarin were subject to sanctions.

In addition, the sanctions included singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov), athlete and TV presenter Maria Kiselyova, creator of the Life project and CEO of the News Media publishing house Aram Gabrelyanov, actor Vyacheslav Manucharov, Deputy General Director of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VDTRK) Anton Zlatopolsky, and General Director of the Internet Development Institute Alexey Goreslavsky.

Among the companies that have been sanctioned are the insurance company Soglasie, JSC Mikron, processor manufacturer Baikal Electronics, LLC Minatek, legal defense fund Pravfond, and others.

On June 18, Australia imposed sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet for the first time.

