“He develops navigation for Russian missiles.” SBU declared the suspicion to fugitive engineer

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered evidence on engineer Oleg Borsuk. According to the case materials, he fled from Ukraine to Russia and led the development of satellite navigation for the enemyʼs missile weapons.

This is reported by SBU.

According to law enforcement officials, the 61-year-old suspect previously headed a laboratory at one of the defense plants in the Cherkasy region, but in 2009 he resigned and left for Russia.

After moving to Moscow, Borsuk took up the position of Deputy General Director of the Navis design bureau, which is included in the list of leading companies in the Kremlinʼs military-industrial complex.

In this position, he manages the development of new and modernization of existing GPS/GLONASS navigation systems for cruise and ballistic missiles of the occupiers. According to SBU, in 2023 alone, under Borsukʼs leadership, almost 3,200 satellite blocks were produced, in particular for the “Iskander” operational-tactical missile systems.

The Russian army used this weapon to strike Ukraine. The guidance systems are also found in the Kh-101, Kh-59 and “Kalibr” missiles, which are also regularly used to fire on Ukrainian targets. Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service informed Oleg Borsuk of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code.

