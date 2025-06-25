Subsoil scheme worth UAH 1 billion — National Police declares 19 suspicions for evading sanctions

The National Police has uncovered a scheme to remove a group of mineral extraction companies from the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). As part of the special operation "Granite", law enforcement officers reported 19 suspects.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

According to the case materials, the Ukrainian businessman, together with his accomplices, helped a Russian illegally remove strategically important enterprises for the Ukrainian economy, worth about UAH 1 billion, from sanctions.

Despite sanctions and the seizure of property, minerals continued to be extracted from quarries in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, processed in factories, and profits went abroad, in particular to Russia.

In criminal proceedings, operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations and investigators of the National Police seized the assets of the mining enterprises of the sanctioned group of companies. The assets were subsequently transferred to the Asset Tracking and Management Agency.

Investigators also declared 19 suspects, including Ukrainian and Russian businessmen, company managers, accountants, notaries, and other people who participated in the asset re-registration scheme, despite the sanctions.

A Ukrainian businessman has been detained. He is being held in custody.

