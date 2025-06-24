Hungarian activists collected over 30 000 signatures in support of Ukraine and condemned Orbanʼs policies. He responded

In Hungary, a group of activists who disagree with the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban have published an open letter to the Ukrainian people. It has already been signed by over 30 000 people.

The text, published in Hungarian and Ukrainian, condemns the Kremlinʼs military aggression, which has been ongoing since 2014, and "categorically rejects" attempts to question Ukraineʼs territorial integrity and "violent interference in its internal affairs".

"We, the citizens of Hungary and the signatories of this letter, faced with the increasingly shameful anti-Ukrainian propaganda of the Orbán government, express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and honor the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who heroically defend their homeland," the letter states.

The signatories believe that Kyiv is restraining “Russian imperialist expansion”. They seek to provide humanitarian assistance to war victims seeking refuge in their state.

"We declare: there is another Hungary — one that does not seek profit through betrayal or serving other peopleʼs interests," the activists added.

Viktor Orbán responded to the initiative on his page in X. In particular, he accused the signatories of the letter of "neglecting Hungaryʼs interests".

“They misjudge the obvious consequences of continuing the Russian-Ukrainian war and, even if unintentionally, play into the hands of Russia, which benefits daily from prolonging the conflict,” Orban wrote.

If the EU accepts Kyiv, it will mean a constant threat of a European-Russian war after the ceasefire, the Hungarian prime minister is convinced. At the same time, Ukraineʼs membership in NATO will mean "the risk of starting World War III".

"For Hungary, this is a fundamental security interest: not to be in the same integration union with Ukraine. If we want to help Ukraine — and this is a worthy goal — then we should not support a war that leads to the destruction [of the state] and the dispersion of the Ukrainian nation, and we should not chase after the mirages of integration dreams," Viktor Orbán added.

He believes that instead, a form of cooperation should be proposed that will "provide real assistance" and promote peace.

