“Azov” fighter Korynevych accused the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade of attacking him

Andriy Korynevych, a soldier from the “Azov” brigade, who was attacked in Ivano-Frankivsk a week ago, claims that it was done by fighters from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

He wrote about this on Facebook, and the “Azov” press service also reported the details.

Korynevych was attacked on June 13 by two masked men armed with batons and tear gas. The attack occurred near the soldierʼs home as he was returning home with his wife.

According to him, the police have identified all the attackers. They are Semen Klok ("Malysh"), Vasyl Bondarenko ("Visya"), Maksym Bilohub, and Serhiy Tsyhanchuk ("Sova"). All four are servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade (SAD).

According to “Azov”, Klok and Bondarenko committed the attack. They also claim that Klok has been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility for hooliganism, theft, causing bodily harm, and driving without a driverʼs license while intoxicated. And in October 2024, he shot an NGU officer in the stomach in the middle of the street with his service weapon, but did not receive any punishment.

Bondarenko was serving a sentence for an armed attack on collectors at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, was released from prison on bail and became a serviceman of the 3rd SAD, they say in “Azov”.

Bilohub waited for the attackers in the car, while Tsyhanchuk collected the information the attackers needed about Korynevych before the beating and was in the same apartment with them while planning the attack.

The motives for Korynevychʼs beating are unknown. All attackers are currently wanted, Azov added.

Korynevych believes that the commander of the 3rd Army Corps Biletsky is hiding the attackers. He appealed to the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Brigade with a request to inform them about the whereabouts of those who beat him.

