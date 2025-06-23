Ukrainian artists called on the authorities to block Russian music on streaming services

Ukrainian musicians, together with the public organization "Ukrainian Agency for Copyright and Related Rights" (UACRR), are asking state authorities to contact streaming platforms to block the download of Russian music on the territory of Ukraine.

The corresponding letter was published by the UACRR on Facebook.

They emphasized that for many years, the aggressor country Russia has been conducting systematic informational and cultural expansion against Ukraine, combining it with acts of terrorism and direct military invasion.

"The occupying country is investing enormous resources in the creation and promotion of Russian-language musical and audio-visual content among the Ukrainian audience on music platforms and social networks. Which has its (negative) effect on Ukrainian society," the NGO emphasized.

As examples, UAACR cited the song Sigma Boy and the track Homey by the band AY YOLA, which recently went viral in Ukraine and topped the Apple Music Ukraine charts.

"We appeal to all government bodies to start a dialogue with the offices of popular streaming platforms, in order to technically block the possibility of downloading and streaming Russian songs on the territory of Ukraine. If necessary, develop and implement the necessary legislation," the organization added.

This letter was signed by 150 authors, musicians, composers, and other industry representatives. Among them are Oleh Mykhailiuta (Fagot) and Oleksandr Sydorenko (Fozzie) from the band "Dance on the Congo Square" Kateryna Pavlenko from “Go_A”, members of the rock band "Druha Rika", Arsen Mirzoyan, members of "Antytila", Melovin, and TaRuta.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.