The Defense Forces will use light aircraft to combat Shahed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to use light aircraft to combat Shahed, with which Russia is massively attacking Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told journalists about this on Saturday, June 21, a Babel correspondent reports.

"One of the promising areas of countering Shahed is the use of light aircraft. We have it, and there are new projects due to financial and material assistance from our foreign partners. This area will develop," Syrsky noted.

He added that Ukraine is receiving modern light aircraft equipped with modern weapons and navigation aids, which will increase the effectiveness of countering Russian strike drones.

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasized that mobile fire groups are currently shooting down up to 40% of Shahed. In addition, army aviation, which participates in repelling drone attacks every day, is also effectively combating them.

"We are scaling this direction. Cooperation with partners, primarily Canadian ones, has been organized, which gives us the opportunity to obtain modern surveillance and targeting systems, which increases the combat capabilities of our helicopters," Syrsky noted.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Armed Forces are developing interceptor drones (anti-aircraft drones) to counter Russian Shahed, the effectiveness of which is about 70%.

