British Parliament supports legalization of assisted suicide

The British Parliament voted to legalize assisted suicide on June 20, paving the way for the countryʼs most sweeping social change in a generation.

Reuters writes about this.

The bill was passed by 314 votes to 291. The Independent reports that the vote divided the British government, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner among those who voted against the bill.

The Terminally Ill Adults (Right to End Life) Act gives mentally competent adult patients in England and Wales who have six months or less to live the right to voluntarily end their lives with medical assistance.

The bill will now go to the House of Lords, where it will face months of debate and amendments. Despite the potential changes, the unelected Lords are unlikely to block legislation passed by elected members of the House of Commons.

The UK could thus join countries such as Australia, Canada and some US states that have already allowed assisted suicide.

Supporters of the law say the move will ensure dignity and compassion for people suffering from terminal illnesses, while opponents fear that vulnerable people could be forced to end their lives under pressure.

