Footballer Mudryk faces 4-year suspension. Second doping test gives positive result

The Football Association of England has accused Chelsea and Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk of violating anti-doping rules. He could now be banned for four years.

This is reported by The Telegraph Sport and The Athletic.

In December 2024, it became known that Mykhailo Mudryk had tested positive for doping during a routine test. After that, the player was temporarily removed from the main team while waiting for the results of additional tests.

When athletes take a doping test, the urine sample is divided into two parts: sample “A” and sample “B”. Sample “A” is used for the first test, and if a banned substance is found in it, sample “B” is tested to confirm or refute the result.

Mudrykʼs "A" sample revealed meldonium, a banned substance. Then, "B" sample was tested, and it confirmed the first result.

Under the Football Associationʼs anti-doping rules, Mudryk has 20 days to decide whether to accept the finding and any sanctions, or to request a hearing with the Football Association.

The footballer has hired Morgan Sports Law, which previously represented Juventus player Paul Pogba, to handle his case — his four-year doping ban was later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Chelsea also support Mudryk.

In a statement following his December doping test, Mykhailo Mudryk stressed that he had never knowingly used banned substances or violated the rules. He wrote that the detection of a banned substance in his sample came as a "complete shock".

If the doping charges are confirmed, Mudryk will be able to appeal the decision first to the Football Association and then to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, the appeal process can be complicated and lengthy. If there is no prospect of winning the case, Mudryk may be advised to serve the suspension, as he will still have time to build his career after it.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have more options. The football club can officially terminate Mudrykʼs contract for gross violation of the rules. In this case, he will only be paid his salary for 14 days. The player has the right to appeal, but the chances of success are low.

At the same time, Chelsea may renegotiate the contract, significantly reduce Mudrykʼs salary for the period of suspension, and keep him in the team, given his age and potential.

Another option is for Chelsea to seek damages through the courts if they feel they have lost their £80 million investment (the price Chelsea paid for Mykhailo Mudryk). This is unlikely, as the club could damage its reputation in the eyes of other players.

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023, signing an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.