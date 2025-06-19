The Verkhovna Rada has created a commission to investigate possible corruption in law enforcement agencies and courts

On June 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine created a temporary investigative commission (TIC) to investigate possible corruption in law enforcement and judicial bodies.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 257 MPs. The TIC will be headed by the Serhiy Vlasenko from the “Motherland” party, and his deputy will be Maksym Buzhansky from the “Servant of the People”.

The explanatory note to the relevant resolution No. 13377 states that citizens are concerned about possible corrupt practices among law enforcement officers and judges.

"Despite the functioning of anti-corruption institutions, the public, the media, and international partners have repeatedly drawn attention to cases of abuse of power, selective justice, conflicts of interest, and cover-up of corruption crimes in the justice system," the note noted.

The main tasks of the investigative commission will be to collect, analyze and verify information regarding possible facts of corruption in the activities of the prosecutorʼs office, the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the NABU, other law enforcement agencies and courts of all levels.

The commission members will also propose to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the legislation aimed at increasing the transparency of the relevant structures. Victims, experts, journalists, and NGO representatives will be involved in public discussions to ensure an open investigation.

