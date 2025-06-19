IDF strikes Iranʼs heavy water nuclear reactor. Tehran attacks hospital in Israel

On the night of June 19, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of Iranian military targets, including an inactive nuclear reactor near the city of Irak (Soltanabad). At the same time, Tehran damaged a hospital in the Israeli city of Beersheba.

This is reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and The Jerusalem Post.

It is alleged that 40 Israeli Air Force fighter jets used more than 100 munitions. In particular, they attacked the reactor core containment structure in the Erak area, which is a key element in the production of plutonium. The facility began construction in 1997, but was not completed due to the intervention of the international community.

In addition, the Israeli military struck a nuclear weapons development facility in the Natanz area. It contained components and specialized equipment used to develop nuclear weapons, as well as projects aimed at accelerating Tehranʼs nuclear program.

Iranʼs military production facilities were destroyed, including factories producing raw materials, components for assembling ballistic missiles, air defense systems and missiles, the IDF press release said. In addition, Iranian anti-aircraft batteries, surface-to-surface missile depots, radar detection systems and surveillance equipment were neutralized from the air.

On the morning of June 19, an Iranian ballistic missile hit Soroka Hospital in Beersheba. Several areas of the medical center were destroyed, and the old surgery building was damaged. A man in his 80s is in serious condition.

Three people were seriously injured in the city of Holon, and 30 others suffered minor injuries in strikes across the country. According to Israeli media, at least 20 rockets were fired from Iranian territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.