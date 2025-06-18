Ukrainian family killed in Israel during Iranian attack — they came there for 7-year-old Nastyaʼs cancer treatment

Five people from Odesa were killed in an Iranian attack on Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, on June 14. The family had come to Israel to seek treatment for 7-year-old Nastya Buryk, who was suffering from blood cancer.

This was reported by the Israeli media outlet Ynet. The Land of Good Deeds charity foundation, which helped with the childʼs treatment in Israel, also wrote about the girlʼs death.

Nastya died along with her grandmother and two cousins, 9-year-old Kostyantyn and 13-year-old Illia. Both boys attended school in Bat Yam. The search for the body of Nastyaʼs mother Maria Peshkureva is ongoing — she is also considered dead.

Nastyaʼs father Artem Buryk is in Ukraine — he serves in the army.

Nastya and her family arrived in Israel in December 2022 for her cancer treatment. The Facebook page dedicated to raising funds for Nastya states that Nastya was officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2022, and that she relapsed in September 2024.

According to Ynet, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel is trying to organize the repatriation of the bodies, but due to closed airspace, this is currently technically impossible.

On June 15, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that five Ukrainians may have died in the attack on Bat Yam, but the information was still being verified at that time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.