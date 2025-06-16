Iran launches ballistic missile attack on central Israel, nine dead (UPD)

On the night of June 16, Iran fired ballistic missiles at central and northern Israel. At the same time, Israel attacked a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

This is reported by The Times of Israel and CNN.

Sirens were heard across the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran hit several residential buildings, and there was also reported damage to the power grid.

According to Magen David Adom, the victims in Israel include women and men in their 70s and 80s. The Health Ministry reported that over 280 people were hospitalized with various injuries throughout the country overnight. In the city of Bnei Brak alone, 21 people were hospitalized.

The IDF said, citing intelligence, that the jets had attacked the command centers of the Quds Force in Tehran. The Quds Force is an influential branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that sends fighters abroad and controls groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck centers used by the Quds Force to plan terrorist attacks against Israel with the help of Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East. The released infographic shows the destruction of 10 facilities.

The American intelligence company Planet Labs has published new satellite images showing destruction near the underground Fordow nuclear facility. Iran had previously reported minor damage to it from Israeli strikes.

Tehran is not yet considering ceasefire talks, an official familiar with the talks told Reuters.

“The Iranians have informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only move to serious negotiations after they complete their response to Israeli preemptive strikes,” the source says.

The US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says an Iranian missile damaged the embassy building. The official added that no staff were injured. President Donald Trump has previously warned Tehran against attacking US targets, saying the “full might and power” of the US military could be used against the country.

