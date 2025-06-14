Russians launched 58 drones over Ukraine overnight. Most were neutralized by air defenses

On the night of June 14, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 58 drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, the Air Defense Forces had neutralized 43 enemy targets in the east and north of the country. Of these, 23 were shot down with fire weapons, another 20 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Impacts were recorded in nine places, and falling debris in five.

