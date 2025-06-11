Two collaborators were informed of suspicion of participation in illegal elections in Crimea

Two deputies of the so-called State Council of the Republic of Crimea face up to 10 years in prison for working in government bodies in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The suspects are accused of conducting election campaigns in the cities of Kerch and Dzhankoy and being elected to occupation authorities. Thus, they contribute to the policy of the aggressor state in the occupied territories.

As sources in law enforcement agencies told Babel, the suspects are Masyutkin Yevhen Petrovych and Ilchenko Serhiy Mykolayovych.

Masyutkin Yevgeny Petrovich: since 2008 — rector of the Kerch State Maritime Technological University. In 2009-2014 — deputy of the Kerch City Council from the Party of Regions. In 2014-2024 — deputy of the occupation Kerch City Council from Putinʼs United Russia party. Since September 2024 — deputy of the occupation State Council of the Republic of Crimea.

Ilchenko Serhiy Mykolayovych: in 2019-2022 — a deputy of the occupied Dzhankoy city council. In 2020-2022 — deputy chairman of the occupied Dzhankoy city council. Since September 2022 — a deputy of the occupied State Council of the Republic of Crimea.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

