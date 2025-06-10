Germany issued a record number of citizenships last year — naturalization of Russians increased significantly

Germany granted citizenship to over 290 000 people in 2024, a record. The number of Russians who received German passports increased more than sixfold, to almost 13 000.

This was reported by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

In addition, a large number of Syrians were granted German citizenship last year — 83 000. The previous German government of Olaf Scholz relaxed the citizenship law because it wanted to attract more qualified workers and solve the problem of a persistent labor shortage.

Now, to apply for citizenship, it is enough to live in Germany for five years instead of eight, as was the case before. And this period can be reduced to three years if the foreigner has successfully integrated.

However, the current coalition of conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz is going to abandon the accelerated citizenship process.

German voters are concerned about illegal migration, and support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which has promised to limit the influx of foreigners into Europeʼs largest economy, has surged in the election. With the party now the main opposition party in parliament, Merzʼs ruling coalition is under pressure to demonstrate its control over the problem of illegal migration.