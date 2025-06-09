A military officer was detained in the Sumy region, suspected of issuing fake combat missions for subordinates

Law enforcement officers have exposed the head of the headquarters department of a military unit in the Sumy region. He is suspected of organizing a scheme involving fake combat missions worth over 2.4 million hryvnias.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, at the end of last year he gathered six subordinates and offered them an “easy way” to earn some extra money. The chief promised to arrange documents for a trip to the front — to the Kharkiv region. In reality, everyone remained at the headquarters in Sumy. Despite this, the servicemen regularly received combat pay — approximately 170 thousand hryvnias per month.

The condition was to give most of the money to the organizer of the scheme. Those who doubted, he threatened to send them to the front. The subordinates were left with about 30 thousand hryvnias each, the boss took the rest. The scheme worked for three months, during which time the perpetrators received more than 2.4 million hryvnias.

The major was charged with abuse of power under martial law. If found guilty, he faces up to 12 years in prison. The court set bail at 900 000 hryvnias as a precautionary measure.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

