Russia launched 49 drones and aircraft missiles over Ukraine at night

On the night of June 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 49 drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, an “Onyx” anti-ship missile from Crimea, and two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main areas of the air strike were the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, the air defense system had neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types in the east, south, north, and center of the country. Of these, 22 were shot down with fire weapons, another 18 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded in five locations.

