Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods for a year

Canadaʼs Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, announced that his country is extending the "Duty Exemption Order for Ukrainian Goods" until June 9, 2026.

This was reported by the press service.

In this way, Canada wants to demonstrate its support for Ukraine, which is fighting for its independence in the war with Russia, because the war negatively affects Ukraineʼs economy, in particular its ability to export goods.

Ottawa issued the “Duty Exemption Order for Ukrainian Goods” on June 9, 2022, and since then has imported over $35 million worth of goods from Ukraine, with $8.5 million in duties eliminated.

The extension of this order is expected to add approximately 1.2 million Canadian dollars to the amount of duties eliminated.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has provided $8 billion in aid to Ukraine, equivalent to €5.2 billion. The money has gone towards financial, humanitarian, and military assistance.

