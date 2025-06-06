The State Bureau of Investigation suspects three Yanukovych-era defense ministers of Ukraine losing hundreds of weapons

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has reported suspicions to three defense ministers from the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych for the fact that Ukraine lost hundreds of critically important weapons.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Bureau found that from March 2010 to February 2014, former employees unjustifiably sold combat-ready weapons and military equipment, including:

hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems;

dozens of anti-aircraft missile systems;

hundreds of tracked and wheeled vehicles;

dozens of combat aircraft and helicopters;

thousands of missiles;

a million units of small arms and ammunition of various calibers.

Procedural actions and military forensic examinations confirmed the unfoundedness of the decisions made by each of the former Ministers of Defense, and also established a direct causal link between this and the negative consequences for Ukraineʼs combat readiness and defense capability.

All three were informed of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). If the defendants do not appear when summoned, the issue of arrest and their wanted list will be decided.

The State Bureau of Investigation does not name names, but most likely it is about Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin, and Pavlo Lebedev.