North Korea raises warship that capsized in front of Kim Jong Un

North Korea has returned a damaged Choe Hyon-class destroyer to its upright position after it partially capsized during a botched launching ceremony.

This was reported by the 38 North project, which is dedicated to the analysis of North Korea.

In the photos from June 2, the ship was in an upright position for the first time since the accident. The markings of the helipad are visible on the stern of the destroyer.

The attempt to right the ship was done manually. Photos from May 29 show workers at the dock pulling on cables that were likely connected to the ship. At least 30 of the barrier balloons were on one side of the ship. At first, it seemed that they were being used to keep the ship afloat, but it later became clear that they were being used to return the ship to an upright position.

During the failed lateral launch attempt, the launch mechanism likely got stuck in the bow of the vessel, causing only the stern to enter the water. Photos from June 2 show the bow still remaining on land.

38 North added that the images from May 29 show possible damage to the bow with the sonar. The ship will need to be pulled out of the water for repairs, either to a large floating dock or to a stationary dry dock once it is fully afloat. However, the shipyard in Chongjin does not have such infrastructure. The current position of the ship — upright but with the bow on the launch mechanism — suggests that they likely intend to repair the bow first.

North Koreaʼs newest warship was launched during a launching ceremony on May 21. It happened in front of the countryʼs leader Kim Jong Un.

On May 25, three people were detained in connection with the incident—the chief engineer of the Chongjin shipyard, the head of the hull construction department, and the deputy head of administrative affairs. North Korean propagandists hold them responsible for the accident.

