Anatoliy Shariy sentenced in absentia to 15 years for high treason (UPD)

The Vinnytsia City Court found blogger Anatoliy Shariy guilty of treason and sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Shariy currently lives in Spain.

He declared the verdict on his Telegram channel. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) later confirmed it.

The court also ordered the confiscation of his Telegram and YouTube channels.

Anatoliy Shariy was found guilty under Articles 28 and 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — high treason under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of people. Earlier, the investigation found that Shariy participated in the preparation and distribution of staged videos where Russian occupiers interrogate Ukrainian prisoners.

As the investigation found, Shariy instructed the Russians on how to film interrogations in the “right format” and what questions to ask the prisoners. After filming, Shariy edited the videos to cut out footage that was “discrediting” for Russia, including footage showing signs of torture of prisoners.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that Shariy collaborated with an employee of the 5th service of FSB Kosenko M. Yu. They were helped to communicate by an accomplice from Sevastopol. The accomplice is the former head of the National Police in the Vinnytsia region Anton Shevtsov, who is also suspected of treason. It was from him that Shariy received a video of the interrogations of two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After editing the files, they were coordinated with a representative of the Russian special services.

Anatoliy Shariy is a former journalist who fled Ukraine in 2012 and was granted political asylum in Lithuania. He later started blogging on YouTube.

