A large-scale evacuation of 20 000 residents is underway in Cologne as bombs from World War II are being defused in the city center

More than 20 000 residents are being evacuated in the German city of Cologne due to the discovery of American bombs from World War II.

This is reported by the official website of the city administration Stadt Köln, Deutsche Welle and BBC.

On Monday, June 2, three American World War II bombs were found in central Cologne: two 20-ton bombs and one 10-ton bomb, each with impact detonators. Today, June 4, an evacuation was declared within a one-kilometer radius of the discovery site to defuse them.

Cologne is often the site of World War II munitions. At the time, the city was one of the main targets of Allied air raids. However, this operation is the largest since the war, with more than 20 000 residents being evacuated. The area covers almost the entire city center: 58 hotels, 9 schools, 3 bridges over the Rhine, the philharmonic hall, the town hall and the train station in the Deutz district. 15 couples were due to get married in the town hall building today, but their ceremonies have been moved to other parts of the city. National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said many trains would be diverted.

The evacuation is forced. The administration emphasized that "if you refuse, we will remove you from your home — by force if necessary, together with the police", and therefore a large fine is possible. For those who have nowhere to go during the evacuation, the local authorities have organized two reception centers and transfers to them.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

