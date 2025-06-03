Ukraine wants to criminalize violations and circumvention of sanctions — the Verkhovna Rada has approved the relevant bill

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading project No. 12406, which proposes to introduce criminal penalties for violating and circumventing economic sanctions.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bill was supported by 254 MPs.

The document proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with a new article 114-3, which provides for liability for crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine — violation of a restrictive measure (sanctions), as well as intentional circumvention of sanctions. The proposed article stipulates that such crimes are serious.

The document proposes to establish liability for both intentional and negligent violations. This will be punishable by a fine of 425 000 to 2.04 million hryvnias or imprisonment for 2 to 10 years.

The minimum threshold for criminalization is proposed to be set at the size of the asset at 100 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens — that is, UAH 151 400. At the same time, the value threshold does not apply to military and dual-use goods.

Among other provisions of the article:

not to apply the statute of limitations for criminal liability for the crime provided for in this article;

to provide for a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities as an additional punishment;

to apply criminal law measures to legal entities;

to establish special confiscation for the crime committed.

The liability of legal entities is also provided for. The subjects of the offense are not only those subject to sanctions, but also third parties.

