Mongoliaʼs Prime Minister resigns after weeks of protests over his sonʼs lavish engagement

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene resigned on the morning of June 3 after failing to receive sufficient support in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Politico and CNN write about this.

He received only 44 votes out of the required 64.

Oyun-Erdene, who took office in 2021, will remain interim prime minister until a successor is appointed within 30 days.

The vote came after weeks of protests sparked by a video of a lavish marriage proposal by the prime ministerʼs 23-year-old son. Critics were outraged by the helicopter rides, expensive wedding ring, designer handbags and luxury car that were captured on video.

Suspicions began to grow in the country about how the son had amassed such a fortune — especially considering that Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene campaigned under the slogan of coming from a rural, poor family.

Oyun-Erdene has rejected the corruption allegations, accusing critics of a smear campaign.

According to Transparency International, which monitors corruption, the situation in Mongolia has worsened since Oyun-Erdene came to power. Last year, the country ranked 114th out of 180 in its government transparency ranking.

