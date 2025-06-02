Russia attacked Ukraine with 84 air targets — there were hits

On the night of June 2, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 84 air targets. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 52 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This night, Ukraine was attacked:

80 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. They were launched from such Russian locations as Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

three “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The Russians launched this aerial target from the Voronezh region;

one “Iskander-K” cruise missile, which was launched from the territory of the Bryansk region.

The main areas of the airstrike were Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. There were hits in 12 places.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thus, the Ukrainian air defense neutralized 52 enemy air attack vehicles in the east, south, and north of the country. Fire weapons shot down 15 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of UAVs), another 37 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

