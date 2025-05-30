Russia hit Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles at night — there are hits

On the night of May 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 90 drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. The enemy also struck with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main areas of attack were the Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 8:00 a.m., the air defense system had neutralized 56 enemy drones in the east, south, and north of the country: 26 were shot down by fire weapons, 30 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) weapons.

Hits were recorded in 12 places, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

