Ukraine to boycott 2025 World Judo Championships over Belarusʼ permission to compete under state flag

The Ukrainian national team will not compete at the World Judo Championships this year — all because of the admission of Belarusians to the competition.

This was reported by the Judo Federation of Ukraine (FDU).

On May 16, information appeared on the official website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus about the decision of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) to allow Belarusian athletes to participate in all international competitions under national symbols from June 1, 2025.

In response, the Ukrainian Judo Federation officially appealed to the International Judo Federation, which confirmed the information, emphasizing that "the IJF is committed to ensuring that sport serves as a platform for dialogue, unity, and understanding — building bridges, not walls".

In this regard, the Judo Federation of Ukraine has decided not to send the Ukrainian national team to the World Championships, which will be held from June 13 to 19, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

The FSU condemned the decision of the International Judo Federation and called it contrary to the basic principles of justice, responsibility, and solidarity in the global sports movement.

"We are convinced that the participation of athletes from aggressor countries under national symbols is not only political blindness, but also contempt for the victims of war and international law. The Judo Federation of Ukraine will continue to consistently defend a position based on moral values, freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian people," the message says.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.