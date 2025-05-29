Russian hackers posing as journalists attacked the British Ministry of Defense

Russian-linked hackers posing as journalists attempted to hack into the accounts of employees of the UK Ministry of Defence. The attempt was detected and stopped in time.

Sky News writes about this.

The hackers first sent two emails posing as a news agency. The second wave of emails was financial in nature and directed victims to a commercial file-sharing site.

This is how the hackers tried to spread malware among the victims, which, as it turned out, was associated with a Russian hacker group called RomCom.

It took about an hour to detect the attack.

The current attack was just one of more than 90 000 cyberattacks by hostile states against the UKʼs military in the past two years — twice as many as in the previous two years.

This growth is partly attributed to the militaryʼs improved ability to detect such threats, while attacks are becoming increasingly complex and sophisticated.

On May 21, Britain exposed a Russian cyber campaign against organizations that helped Ukraine.

