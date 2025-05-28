Reuters: Trump administration suspends new student visa interviews

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has ordered its diplomatic missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visa applicants as the State Department prepares to expand social media screening of international students.

Reuters reports this, citing internal administration messages.

In a statement, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the department plans to issue updated guidance on social media screening of students and exchange program participants after the review is complete, and advised consular offices to suspend new visa appointments.

The move comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to ramp up deportations and student visa cancellations as part of a tough immigration policy.

In the message, Rubio also emphasized that already scheduled meetings can take place according to current rules, but free recording slots should be deleted.

Expanded social media screening will require changes to the way consular departments work, processes and resource allocation, according to the document, which advises considering the workload and needs of each individual case before scheduling appointments.

The message also calls on consulates to focus on serving US citizens, immigrant visas, and fraud prevention.

Trump administration officials have previously said that student visa holders and green card holders could be deported for supporting the Palestinians or criticizing Israel in the Gaza war, calling their actions a threat to US foreign policy and accusing them of being loyal to Hamas.

