Hubble Telescope spots spiral galaxy traveling through the Universe with a companion

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured this image of spiral galaxy NGC 3507, located about 46 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo. Although it appears alone in the image, it is accompanied on its cosmic journey by a galactic partner, NGC 3501.

The European Space Agency writes about this.

NGC 3507 is classified as a barred spiral because its spiral arms emerge from the ends of a central bar of stars, rather than from the galaxyʼs central point.

For galaxies located a few tens of millions of light-years away, such as NGC 3507 and NGC 3501, details such as spiral arms, dusty gas clouds, and bright star clusters can be clearly seen. More distant galaxies, however, are less clearly visible. They range in color from orange or yellow to round and star-shaped to narrow and elongated, with hints of spiral arms.

In addition to NGC 3507 and the other background galaxies, another object visible in the image is a star with four rays of light. This star is from our Milky Way galaxy, located just 436 light-years from Earth.

