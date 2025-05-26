Zelensky set a new date for the Day of Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree establishing May 27 as the Day of Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will now be celebrated on this day, rather than July 29.

This is stated in the relevant presidential decree No. 346/2025.

It was on May 27, 2014, that soldiers of special forces regiments, the future Special Operations Forces, together with their colleagues from other components of the Defense Forces, conducted an operation to liberate the new terminal of the Donetsk Airport from enemy troops and raised the flag of Ukraine.

The decree noted that the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established to honor the courage and heroism of the SOF soldiers. Also, by a separate order of the SOF Commander, Major General Oleksandr Trepak, the date for honoring the fallen fighters of the Special Operations Forces was established — July 29.

Special operations forces perform complex combat missions behind enemy lines, possess high skills in fighting against a large number of enemies in a small group, and are also capable of fighting in any conditions. Of all the branches of the Ukrainian military, the most difficult selection is for the SOF.

