A woman with a knife injured 12 people at the train station in Hamburg

A 39-year-old woman attacked passersby with a knife, injuring at least 12 people, in Hamburg, Germany.

Abendblatt writes about this.

Three people are in critical condition, three have serious injuries, and six have minor injuries.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The attack took place at around 6pm local time. Hamburg police believe she acted alone and had no accomplices. The woman has already been arrested.

The motive for the attack and the identity of the attacker are not yet known. Train traffic near the platform where the attack occurred has been temporarily halted.

